PUBG ban: Final decision to be taken on July 9

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is going to decide on July 9 if the ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will be extended or removed.

The authority has issued a hearing notice to all respondents. It has allowed them to join the meeting via video link because of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

A temporary ban was imposed on the battle royale game on July 1. The authority said it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

Petitions were filed against the ban in the Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court. On July 6, the Islamabad High Court sent the petition against the suspension of online game PUBG to the PTA.

PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others.

The multiplayer game allows players from all over the world to compete against each other or in teams. Players attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far.

As many as two cases of suicide in Lahore have been linked with young adults playing this online game.

On June 20, a 20-year-old took his own life in Saddar Bazaar in North Cantonment. The police said that his parents had stopped him from playing the online game.

Three days later, another suicide was reported in Hanjarwal. Operations DIG Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said that they found the young man’s cell phone in the room and the PUBG app was running on it.