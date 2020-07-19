Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

PTA isn’t under IT ministry: Haque on Chaudhry’s PUBG comments

IT Minister Aminul Haque. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

IT Minister Aminul Haque said on Sunday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority doesn’t fall under his ministry.

He was responding to Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s comments regarding a ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The popular online multiplayer game played by millions in the Pakistan has been temporarily banned in the country. Multiple petitions have been filed against the ban.

Chaudhry had said on Twitter that he was against all kinds of general bans. “Such attitude is killing the tech industry, we cannot afford such bans.”

He expressed hope that IT Minister Haque would take note of it and the PTA would be instructed not to encourage such bans as they hinder technological growth in the long run.

In response, Haque said the IT Ministry does not have control over the PTA. The authority is overseen by the Cabinet Division, he said.

“Only the Cabinet Division could comment regarding the ban on PUBG,” the IT minister said in his statement.

He said he too was against such restrictions that could hamper any progress.





