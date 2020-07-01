Pakistan imposes temporary ban on PUBG

Pakistan has decided to impose a temporary ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds also known as PUBG, the PTA confirmed Wednesday.

The PTA said a decision on its permanent ban will be made after holding lengthy discussions with all stakeholders.

The authority has received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children,” it said in a press statement.

People who want to share their opinion on the matter with the PTA have been encouraged to provide feedback on consultation-pubg@pta.gov.pk by July 10, 2020.

PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others.

The multiplayer game allows players from all over the world to compete against each other or in teams. Players attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far.

As many as three cases of suicide in Lahore have been linked with young adults playing this online game.

On June 20, a 20-year-old took his own life in Saddar Bazaar in North Cantonment. The police said that his parents had stopped him from playing the online game.

Three days later, another suicide was reported in Hanjarwal. The DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said that they found the young man’s cell phone in the room and the PUBG app was running on it.

The police found the body of a 30-year-old man at his flat in Lahore’s Factory Area on Tuesday night. “We are investigating the case and can’t determine the exact reason behind the death,” a police officer said, adding that it can’t be confirmed whether the death was another case linked with playing online games.