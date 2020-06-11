Budget-friendly SPARK 5 Pro now available in the markets

There are only a few tech brands like TECNO which are endorsed by the trendy millennials, judged by their high-quality services and cutting-edge technology products. In this regard, TECNO Mobiles ranks as the fastest growing Chinese smartphone brand among the young users.

Recently, on June 7, 2020 the brand launched its most anticipated series, SPARK 5, which is a trendy fifth-generation innovation designed essentially for the millennials. With TECNO’s brand essence “expect more,” the company has made its presence in more than 50 countries. Like the previous series, this edition also consists of two unique versions, Spark 5 with 64+4 GB & Spark 5 Pro with 6+128 GB Memory. The series is dedicated to transform state-of-art technologies into localized products by targeting the young populous. The company aims at surpassing its competitors by manufacturing products based on excellent performance, sleek design and consumer-friendly cost.

The online launch event of Spark 5 equipped with quintet cameras has taken TECNO to new heights of trending. This premium addition in the series provide the best photography and videography experience to the young users. The handset is designed, keeping in light the modern demands of the tech trendy teens making them stand-out among their peers. Be it a social media devotee or a selfie-enthusiast, Spark 5 is a perfect match for your young emerging aspirations.

Spark 5 Pro comes in four vibrant eye-catching hues complementing with your lively personality. Its 4 Rear Cameras of 16+2(macro)+2(depth) MPs and 8MPs front selfie-camera are the most exciting features for youngsters to boast about. Moreover, the camera consists of various visual modes such as bokeh effect, auto scene detection, AI HDR, AR Mode, and B&W portrait lens to enhance the end result of your images.

Maintaining its brand equity, TECNO also upgraded other specs of Spark series. This handset carries a large 6.6-inches HD display, promising you an exquisite visual experience with advanced options of putting less strain on your eyes; Its 5000mAh battery would last long with your multi-tasking skills sparing you the trouble of worrying about your dying battery either at work, college or home. Moreover, you wouldn’t have to worry about the glitches while playing your favorite video games because SPARK 5 features MT6762D MediaTek chipset, powered by Andriod Q.

If you are conscious about being trendy and technologically equipped at a budget-friendly cost then SPARK 5 Pro is your best smartphone choice. Under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally,” this edition of Spark series promises the most interesting features to the young generation obsessed with TECNO’s savvy innovations. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s go and get your new trendy partner.