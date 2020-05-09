Dog-like robot ensures social distancing in Singapore

Singapore has unveiled ‘Spot’, a dog-like robot that ensures park goers practice social distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19, according to The Verge.

The Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot reminds people to keep a safe distance from one another with a recorded message.

Spot is currently deployed in the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and equipped with cameras and built-in sensors that help it walk without colliding into anything.

It is remotely controlled and is accompanied with a guide, however, developers say it will function on its own after future updates.

Singapore’s National Parks Board has assured residents that the robot will not be collecting any personal data or use the tape for identification purposes.

The board said the robot will be deployed “full time” during peak public hours if the two-week trials are successful. The country has reported nearly 22,000 coronavirus infections so far.