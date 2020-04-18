Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls

Photo: FILE

After introducing more forward limits to contain the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp now seems to be planning on yet another feature to make the app more useful during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reportedly looking to increase the number of users in group audio and video calls.

WhatsApp Beta watchers claim to have discovered a revealing string of code in the app’s Android beta version 2.2.128. Beta apps are just some trial versions of the actual WhatsApp version.

This development is most likely prompted by a sudden, sharp rise in video calling during the pandemic.

WhatsApp currently allows only four participants in group audio and video calls. Apps like Skype and Zoom allow a much larger number of participants.

However, there is no word on WhatsApp’s new group calling limit yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
WhatsApp, audio, video, group calls, participants
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded
Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded
Zoom rolls out new measures as security fears mount
Zoom rolls out new measures as security fears mount
TikTok to disable private messaging for users under 16
TikTok to disable private messaging for users under 16
WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls
WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.