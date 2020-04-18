WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls

After introducing more forward limits to contain the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp now seems to be planning on yet another feature to make the app more useful during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reportedly looking to increase the number of users in group audio and video calls.

WhatsApp Beta watchers claim to have discovered a revealing string of code in the app’s Android beta version 2.2.128. Beta apps are just some trial versions of the actual WhatsApp version.

This development is most likely prompted by a sudden, sharp rise in video calling during the pandemic.

WhatsApp currently allows only four participants in group audio and video calls. Apps like Skype and Zoom allow a much larger number of participants.

However, there is no word on WhatsApp’s new group calling limit yet.