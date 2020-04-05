TECNO Camon 15 has raised the customer satisfaction bar

Consumer satisfaction is the key to success for any emerging brand. While, TECNO as a brand has exemplified its status, its focus on product quality, customer-centric culture, and innovation has left behind its competitors.

TECNO’s recent launch of Camon 15 has gained much popularity nationwide. It has proved to be the most popular smartphone to date.



The increasing popularity of the brand is evidence of its superior customer service quality.

Many social media platforms have plenty of great reviews of the brand’s products. Hashtags #CamonShow, #TecnomobilePakistan, #Camon15 have trended enormously on social networking sites.

The brand has become the new talk of the town with celebrities and tech experts praising its Camon 15 on various platforms.



For the diversification of its customer-centric culture, TECNO has increased its audience by catering to the needs of mature age group tech users as well. Formerly, the brand was only popular among young or middle-aged users.

But with the launch of Camon 15, a surprising variation has been observed. This milestone was achieved by TECNO’s upgraded features, specifications, and technologically boosted ecosystem.

The brand aims to provide camera phones with advanced features to its users at the most affordable prices. This is another reason for TECNO’s increasing popularity among all age groups.



An advanced pop-up camera with 48MP main camera is another quality product of the brand offered at a great price.

Not only this but a striking 6.6-inch+91-degree ratio screen view, high-performance 4000 mAh battery, 128GB+6GB memory and nature-centric apparel of Ice Jedite and Opal White outrank the traditional handsets. It is indeed a victory for the brand.



TECNO has always catered to customer expectations by prioritizing their demands. Be it technology, design or affordability, TECNO always comes up with a way to optimize the localized needs. The upgraded CAMON 15 is by far the brand’s best-selling successor of Camon series. It’s in an extremely good position with its increasing customer retention rates.