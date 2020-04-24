Pakistan becomes first South Asian country ranked as 4G regulator

Pakistan has become the only country in South Asia to achieve the rank of being a 4th Generation Regulator by the International Telecommunications Union.

The country has scored 88 out of 100 in its growth of information and communications technology, which means that its regulations are being run under social policy and economic goals, a report by the ITU revealed.

The report, Global ICT Regulatory Outlook 2020, is developed from data collected from over 193 countries that form the basis of an ICT Regulatory Tracker. The tracker helps decision-makers and regulators monitor the rapid evolution of the information and communication technology regulations.

Pakistan is also among the top five regulators in the Asia-Pacific region with a global rank of 48.

Other countries in the top five list include Singapore, Japan, Australia and Malaysia.