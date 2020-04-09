Netflix introduces new parental controls

Netflix has introduced a number of new parental control tools for its global subscribers, including Pakistan.

These controls include pin protected individual profiles to help prevent children accessing them, creating age-wise filters, restrictions on specific titles(s) from showing up on an individual profile and management of what children watching on their profile by disabling auto play.

Pakistan Telecomunication Authority issued a statement about the new parental controls on Thursday.

The aim is to help parents better manage content their children watch on Netflix.

It comes at a time when children are spending more time at home during the day because of the coronavirus crisis.