Samaa TV
TikTok to disable private messaging for users under 16

SAMAA |
Photo: File

New rules on the hugely popular TikTok app mean under-16s will no longer be allowed to send or receive direct messages, according to a BBC report.

This is the first time a major social media platform has blocked private messaging by teenagers, on a global scale.

According to the BBC, a survey by UK regulator Ofcom suggested that last year, TikTok was used by 13% of kids between the ages of 12 and 15.

Critics say the new rules will not stop children lying about their age online.

Until now, all users have been able to send direct messages to others, when both accounts follow each other.

The change means those under the age of 16 will no longer be able to communicate privately on the platform under any circumstances.

They will still be able to post publicly in the comments sections of videos.

TikTok says those affected will receive an in-app notification soon and will lose access to direct messages on 30 April.

