Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Facebook launches new app for gaming

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Facebook launches new app for gaming

Photo: File

Facebook on Monday launched a standalone gaming app, allowing users to create and watch livestreams of games in a challenge to the Amazon-owned Twitch platform.

The new app was available Monday for Android devices, with a separate version for Apple’s iOS in the works.

Facebook said the new app will enable users to watch “e-sports” or game competitions as well as participate in games with other users online.

The leading social network said it accelerated the launch “to encourage meaningful community interactions” for people locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook said it sees strong interest in the new app, with some 700 million of its global users already playing games or participating in gaming groups on its platform.

It has been testing the app in some parts of the world since 2018.

“The Facebook Gaming app is a focused, gaming-only experience where you can watch your favourite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups,” the leading social network said in a statement on Twitter.

“It’s all of Facebook Gaming in one neat, app-sized package.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded
Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded
WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls
WhatsApp may allow more users in group calls
Zoom rolls out new measures as security fears mount
Zoom rolls out new measures as security fears mount
TikTok to disable private messaging for users under 16
TikTok to disable private messaging for users under 16
Facebook launches new app for gaming
Facebook launches new app for gaming
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.