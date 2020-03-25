TECNO finally launches Camon 15 in Pakistan

Tecno, a global leading mobile phone brand, finally unpacked its most awaited smartphone, CAMON 15, in a first-ever live broadcast event. The event was aired by different media channels and hosted by Juggan Kazim.



Camon 15 is equipped with 48MP quad camera, night lens perfect for night photography, 32MP pop-up selfie camera and advanced specs including Tavios artificial intelligence technology.

Camon 15 launch event was recorded on March 15 and was broadcasted on Tier-1 TV and on more than 13 social media channels on YouTube and Facebook.

Actor Mehwish Hayat was designated as the Tecno brand ambassador at the event. Tecno Pakistan General Manager Creek Ma, Sales Director Adeel Tahir and all key distributors of the brand were present at the launch ceremony.

Mr Creek Ma was immensely pleased at the launch event. “On behalf of Tecno, I thank you all for participating in this grand launch event of Camon 15. We have proudly extended our services in modernistic countries around the world,” he said.

“We believe in localized innovation through which we provide best products to our consumers by maintaining our commitments. Tecno works with the ideology of ‘Expect More’ and hence always thrives amongst its rivals.”

Mr Adeel Tahir gave a detailed presentation on some unique and astonishing features of Camon 15.



Mehwish Hayat praised CAMON 15 for its best photography feature. Powered with Taivos, Camon 15 is all set to provide you the ultimate camera experience with its promised clarity.



There are two versions of the Camon 15; the standard Camon 15 with 4GB RAM + 64GB Rom for Rs22,499 and the premium version Camon 15 Pro with 6GB RAM +128GB ROM for Rs29,999. The devices will be available on Daraz and offline market too. All those who will order from Daraz will get amazing bag pack from Tecno.



The smartphone will be available in Fascinating Purple and Shoal Gold all across Pakistan, whereas Camon 15 Pro will be available in Ice Jadeite and Opal White.

It’s equipped with many more great features such as 6.6-inch screen, 4000mAh Li-Polymer non-high density large-capacity battery, 128GBROM + 6GBRAM and 32MP pop-up front camera that will let you capture flawless shots day and night.



