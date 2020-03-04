Hello darkness my old friend: WhatsApp finally has dark mode

WhatsApp is finally rolling out dark mode for both Android and iOS devices.

It announced the new feature in a video posted on Twitter.

According to Engadget, WhatsApp’s developers have chosen colours that are close to the system defaults on both operating systems.

The new feature is available for Android 10 and iOS 13 users by enabling it in their system settings.

Users on Android 9 and below will have to select it via the chat option in their WhatsApp settings. Choose the dark option under themes.

For iPhone users, update your WhatsApp app.

Dark mode is rolling out for everyone in the latest version of WhatsApp that will be ready in the next few days.