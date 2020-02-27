TECNO’s cricket superstar challenge gets amazing nationwide response

TECNO outranked its competitors with its “Real-time Cricket Superstar” challenge campaign held across major cities in the country. For the campaign, TECNO collaborated with famous Pakistani cricketers including Abdul Razzaq, Umer Gul and Younis Khan.

The brand showcased its extravagant live cricket combat sets at NED University Karachi, Superior University Lahore, and Iqra University, Islamabad, simulating the cricket fever in the PSL season among the crowds. The participating students, management staff and were thrilled by the magnanimity of the event. The event was covered by various media groups and publishers including Aaj TV, Phoneworld, ProPakistani and ParhLo.

The students shared their reviews in an exclusive video for TECNO and congratulated the brand for its successful entry in the various cities. They appreciated TECNO for provided refreshing activities, giving them a very unique outlook amidst their exams. The students also thanked TECNO for bringing cricket celebrities to their campuses.

Publishers present at the event were of the view that PSL has ignited the essence of the whole campaign in the country and TECNO is on the front lines of supporting cricket amidst the PSL fever. They admired the brand’s affordable smartphones for their popularity among the masses and praised the enthusiastic participation of the students in various activities organised at their institutes.

The campaign acquired a great magnitude of excitement having set a popular precedent in the country. Students participated in all the cricket contests with full fervor. Gifts were distributed among the participants and winners got a chance to have exclusive talks with the famous cricketers.

The campaign concluded on a successful note and gained nationwide acclaim. It also received a very warmhearted response on social media. Being a trendsetter in the tech market, TECNO is now building up onto introducing captivating campaigns for its users countrywide.