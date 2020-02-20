Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan to set up first artificial intelligence centre for Rs1b

Photo: File

The federal IT ministry has decided to set up technology zones across the country.

This is part of its Rs6.26 billion plan to digitise the country.

The government is also going to create Pakistan’s first artificial intelligence centre with China’s help. It will cost Rs1 billion.

Parliament is also going to be digitised. The IT ministry plans to use technology to record attendance, votes and quorum. This will cost Rs8 million.

The Sindh and Balochistan governments’ data is also going to be protected under this plan and a NTC data centre will be set up in Karachi.

