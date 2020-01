WhatsApp users in Pakistan and many other countries have been facing difficulties in sharing images, videos and voice notes.

Several users took to social media platforms saying they were able to receive and send text messages, but could not share any multimedia.

The instant messaging app’s services were down in Pakistan, UK, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and many other countries.

The disruption in services stemmed from server issues, international media reports suggested.

