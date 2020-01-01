US Army barred from using TikTok app: report

The US Army has barred its personnel from using the short video application TikTok, a US-based military website reported Wednesday.

An army spokesperson told the military.com that the popular Chinese app is “considered a cyber threat”. She said the social media application won’t be allowed on government phones.

The ban comes a few weeks after the US Defence Department identified the app as “having potential security risks associated with its use”.

TikTok, launched by Chinese company ByteDance in September 2017, has quickly become one of the most popular social networks in the world, with young people being its main market.

In November 2019, the app outperformed Instagram by hitting 1.5 billion downloads worldwide.

