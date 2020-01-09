Twitter to introduce ‘block all replies’ feature

Twitter announced that it is coming up with a feature to “block all replies” on a tweet, BBC has reported.

“We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter,” the company announced at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. The micro-blogging website aims to address “cyber-bullying” through its latest feature.

It will also help Twitter users control who replies to their posts. The “Global” feature will allow anyone to respond whereas the “Group” option will only those people to respond who the user has mentioned or is following. The “Panel” feature will only allow the mentioned users to reply whereas the “Statement” function will disable the reply option.

Earlier, Twitter had introduced a a function which would hide replies on a post for tackling abusive behaviour on the internet.

In 2019, YouTube announced that it will not allow videos aimed at “maliciously insulting someone” on the basis of personal attributes such as race and gender affiliation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.