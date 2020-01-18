TikTok to monetize platform: Digiday report

TikTok, the short-form video app, is working on how to monetize its platform for publisher use – something the company has been trying to figure out but hasn’t debuted yet.

Last year, TikTok set up a content partnerships team that works directly with media publishers to assist them with growing their audiences. Soon that team will also help publishers make money from the platform by enabling them to place branded content on it, according to Digiday.

“One publisher that often works with TikTok’s content team, Complex, is seeking more branded content opportunities on the platform, especially as it dives deeper into e-commerce,” said the report.

“It is hoping to find ways to work with advertising partners on branded content to showcase on its TikTok accounts — as well as options to advertise or even sell its own merchandise there,” said Complex’s director of social media Arman Walia.

“These publishers have sophisticated sales forces and great relationships with brands, and they talk to them almost daily about content they can create across various channels,” Bryan Thoensen, who leads content partnerships for TikTok told Digiday.

Initially, a TikTok creator marketplace was intended just for influencers but is now open for use by publishers that want to work directly with marketers on branded content options.

According to Digiday, the app is also trying to make it easier for its users to discover content from publishers and creators. The Financial Times recently reported that TikTok is exploring the development of a brand-safe curated content feed in an attempt to attract more top-tier advertisers. That feature could potentially follow the footsteps taken by Snapchat with its Discover tab, where editorial content and original programming from publishers are featured, with Snapchat splitting the ad revenues with them.

In addition to finding or developing ways for publishers to monetize their use of TikTok’s platform, Thoensen’s team is also helping media companies grow their audiences by providing them weekly insight reports about trending hashtags and what works.

TikTok is also sharing insights on how to develop content that is specific to the platform.