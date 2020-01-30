TECNO all set to launch its first pop-up camera phone

Smartphone brand TECNO has created quite a stir in Pakistan’s smartphone market with a series of success stories and record-breaking sales. It is now set to launch its first-ever pop-up selfie camera phone in March 2020.

Though the upcoming model’s name and price is not yet disclosed but it is confirmed that it will be from TECNO’s most popular CAMON series.

This pop-up camera smartphone is expected to have a Quad Camera set-up on its back, which will surely give selfie addicts and camera lovers a chance to enjoy the divine experience of high-quality imagery.

Confirming the news about the upcoming phone, CEO Creek Maa said, “TECNO has many surprises to unbox in the year 2020 and the most anticipated Pop-up camera phone is one of them.

Photo: TECNO

“As a brand we always promise to deliver our customers the best experience with the finest smartphones with updated high technology,” Maa said. “We also believe TECNO’s new phone aims to compete in the premium sector while dominating the mid-ranged pricing tier.”

The new TECNO pop-up camera phone is said to be equipped with an advanced processor, long battery time and great memory space.

Due to its finest features and pocket-friendly prices, TECNO is already stealing the attention of smartphone users in Pakistan and other countries. Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon12 Air are some of its best-selling models in 2019.

Almost every model has created a stir in market, accelerated the sales graph and received overwhelming consumer support. With its innovative products and premium services, the stage seems all set for TECNO to further its dominance in the year 2020.