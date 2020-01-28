Forwarding messages to 5 people won’t get you any reward

Share this message on five groups and you will get a reward.

We have seen that we routinely get such messages on SMS, email or WhatsApp messenger. However, you must exercise caution before clicking or forwarding such messages as they might transfer all your data to hackers.

Sometimes, the hackers entice people with fake messages promising cash prizes or ask for their opinions on a certain topic. These messages look very real and authentic but they have been changed to appear so through a technique known as social engineering.

Zeeshan Naqvi, an IT expert, said that many people may get an email asking them to click a link. The emails look so real that people think their banks have sent it. This is all social engineering and people should be very careful because of it, he added.

“Such emails confuse people and when you click on them, they will disable your account,” he explained. The people who may try to reply or call these numbers, then it gives the hackers access to your data, he said.

Mairaj Gul, a cyber expert, explained that hackers change the code of viruses and its text appears different to us. He advised people to not be fooled by this.

The FIA, last year, received 2,000 complaints of people’s personal accounts being hacked and 4,500 complaints of being contacted by fake accounts for fraudulent practices and their personal information being leaked.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government bought a fishing identification system for Rs25 million but they are still waiting for its security clearance for the last six months.

The system will allow the government to block different fake accounts. However, the system poses a threat to the data privacy of many people.

Discount offers

The FIA has arrested suspects in Punjab for defrauding people by sending them fake discount offers of different franchises.

You may get a message that says that you have won a discount and ask you to click a link. When you click the link, then your personal data is compromised.

“I got a message and it asked me to deposit an amount to get a reward,” said Aslam Bhatti, who has been targeted in the scam. “I sent them money two to three times and then I realized that it was a completed fraud.”

Mehmood Rizwan, an assistant director of the FIA, said that they have received many such complaints. We have registered FIRs too. Please don’t share your password with anyone, he said.

Voice modification

Another way that people are defrauded is voice modification.

A suspect confessed that he would change his voice to sound more like that of a woman and ask different people to give him balance, mobile phones, gold and cash.

“I have earned around Rs1.2 million to Rs1.3 million through it”, he told the FIA.