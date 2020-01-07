CES 2020 – world’s largest tech show – showcases future of tomorrow

Samsung, Sony and Mercedes highlighted the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday by showcasing a first look of their new inventions, The Verge has reported.

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the Playstation 5 logo, continuing their trend of using the same format but changing the number only.

The Playstation 5 will support 8K graphics, ray tracing, Solid State Drives (SSDs) to reduce loading times along with Playstation 4 backwards compatibility. Moreover, it also carries an eight-core Central Processing Unit (CPU) and a custom Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).

Moreover, Sony have also unveiled its electronic concept car Sony Vision-S. It comes along with 33 different sensors inside and outside the car along with multiple widescreen displays, 360-degree audio, and always-on connectivity.

Mercedes also introduced its latest concept car named Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR.

Inspired by the 2009 blockbuster movie Avatar, the car comes with no steering wheel and instead has an oval-shaped controller. It will be able to detect whether the driver is traveling solo or with other passengers. Parents will also be able to monitor their children from the dashboard screen.

The rear end of the AVTR is covered in 33 discrete scales which the company calls ‘bionic flaps’ to help communicate with people outside the vehicle. The wheels, according to the company, can rotate in such a way that the car can even be steered sideways and diagonally.

Samsung, meanwhile, unveiled ‘Ballie’ — a ball-shaped robot that can perform various household tasks. Ballie is a security robot as well as a fitness assistant, while also being able to provide companionship to children and pets alike.

Samsung presented its "droid" Ballie – a ball with a camera that will monitor security and control a smart home🤔 #CES2020 #SamsungCES2020 pic.twitter.com/8nmmQHWXkM — StArt (@StArt_World_) January 7, 2020

Samsung subsidiary STAR Labs revealed its “artificial human” project NEON. Each avatar is computer generated and has the capability to hold conversations while showing intelligence and emotions. Each NEON can be customised for different work and can respond to questions “with latency of less than a few milliseconds.”

CES 2020 will come to a close on January 10, 2020.