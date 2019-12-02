Your cellphone data is not secure: former interior minister

Experts says it's hard to delete data

“Your data could be recovered even if you threw away your cellphone in the jungle or it fell in the water,” Malik told a reporter in Islamabad.

Experts say that it’s almost impossible to delete the data from the cellphone.

“It’s hard to delete,” Ammar Jafri, a former FIA official, told SAMAA TV. “There are countless softwares in the market that could recover your data.”

In October, private data of singer and actor Rabi Pirzada was leaked on the social media. According to reports, she had deleted the data from her cellphone before selling it.

However, the accused recovered the deleted data and leaked it online.