Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Technology

Your cellphone data is not secure: former interior minister

2 hours ago
Experts says it's hard to delete data

The data in your cellphone is not secure even you throw away your phone in jungle or drop it in water, Senator Rehman Malik, the former interior minister, warned Monday.

“Your data could be recovered even if you threw away your cellphone in the jungle or it fell in the water,” Malik told a reporter in Islamabad.

Experts say that it’s almost impossible to delete the data from the cellphone.

Related: How to permanently get rid of your deleted cellphone data?

“It’s hard to delete,” Ammar Jafri, a former FIA official, told SAMAA TV. “There are countless softwares in the market that could recover your data.”

In October, private data of singer and actor Rabi Pirzada was leaked on the social media. According to reports, she had deleted the data from her cellphone before selling it.

However, the accused recovered the deleted data and leaked it online.

