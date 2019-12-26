Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
WhatsApp’s ‘dark mode’ finally coming to iPhone

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
WhatsApp is all set to roll out the highly anticipated dark mode feature as part of a new update, bringing the version up to 2.19.327, according to WABetaInfo. It is a tech outlet renowned for analysing early versions of the software.

The update is designed to reduce screen glare by replacing the light-coloured background and message bubbles with darker colours.

The feature will appear when WhatsApp begins formally testing the dark mode, likely in the next few months as it still needs a few minor tweaks before it rolls out on iPhones and iPads.

Dark mode makes it easier to view messages in low light conditions. It is also expected to improve user experience and reduce battery consumption.

Many other popular apps already include the feature, including the Facebook-owned Messenger app.

Interestingly, some Android users have already figured out a way to unlock the WhatsApp feature by exploiting a bug within the application.

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone, you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down until you see ‘Become a Beta Tester’. Tap the ‘I’m In’ button and then click ‘Join’ to confirm.

Downloading WhatsApp beta on iOS is a much trickier and riskier process so it is not recommended.

However, the WhatsApp beta can also be downloaded on a computer via the Google Play site.

