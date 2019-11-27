Twitter plans to delete inactive accounts

Twitter is going to start getting rid of inactive accounts. The company has already sent warning emails to users who haven’t been using their accounts.

If you want to keep your handle, all you have to do is to login by December 11 and follow the on-screen steps – including accepting the company’s latest terms and policies.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log-in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy,” said a spokesperson to The Verge.

So even if the username you want seems long-dormant based on activity, whoever owns it can still hold on to the username pretty easily.

Also, usernames with under five characters can no longer be registered on Twitter, so that’s another thing to consider when dreaming about switching to that username you’ve always wanted.

For now, hopeful users will have to wait and see which accounts open up after December and act swiftly to claim handles when they become available.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.