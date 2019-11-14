The Motorola Razr is back

Motorola has announced a new version of its iconic Razr flip phone. It will be available for sale in the US from January, according to CNBC.

The new Razr is one of the most expensive phones the company has ever made. It will cost $1,499.99, which is nearly Rs235,000.

The phone has two screens which are made to work together. It’s 2.7 inches when closed. It becomes a large 6.2-inch phone when unfolded. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It has a 16 mega pixel back camera and a five mega pixel front camera.