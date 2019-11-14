Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

The Motorola Razr is back

1 min ago
The Motorola Razr is back

Photo: Motorola

Motorola has announced a new version of its iconic Razr flip phone. It will be available for sale in the US from January, according to CNBC.

The new Razr is one of the most expensive phones the company has ever made. It will cost $1,499.99, which is nearly Rs235,000.

The phone has two screens which are made to work together. It’s 2.7 inches when closed. It becomes a large 6.2-inch phone when unfolded. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It has a 16 mega pixel back camera and a five mega pixel front camera.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Motorola Razr
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Motorola, Razr, New Phone
 
MOST READ
Pakistan to manufacture its own solar panels, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to manufacture its own solar panels, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Facebook is updating its logo
Facebook is updating its logo
NASA’s first all-electric plane soon to hit the skies
NASA’s first all-electric plane soon to hit the skies
Tecno collaborates with Daraz to offer discounts
Tecno collaborates with Daraz to offer discounts
The Motorola Razr is back
The Motorola Razr is back
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.