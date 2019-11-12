Tecno collaborates with Daraz to offer discounts

The most awaited sale of the year, Daraz’s ‘Gyara Gyara’, has finally started and TECNO has several exciting offers that can be availed by users from November 10-15.

TECNO mobile is offering exclusive discount vouchers on all its recently launched smartphones. The vouchers are of Rs1,000 on the purchase of Camon 12 Air and on Spark 4 and Rs500 on the purchase of Pop 2F. Besides this, another offer is on Camoni Ace 2 whose price has been reduced to Rs9,999.

Latest mobile models by TECHNO are available on sale from till November 15.

Talking about the Daraz 11.11 campaign, TECNO Mobile Pakistan General Manager Mr Creek Ma said, “TECNO has created a prominent identity in Pakistan as a midrange producer of smartphones. In future, the brand also believes to offer the finest smartphones with the best features and specs. TECNO believes to achieve new milestones by offering newly launched smartphones online on 11.11 Daraz at discounted prices for their customers who bought at the TECNO flagship store on Daraz.”

Daraz Gyara Gyara is expected to be the biggest sale event for digital shoppers. Last year, Daraz offered three million products to its online shoppers.

TECNO fans have already won exclusive gifts during the Countdown Gala which took place on November 8 at the game show, ARY Jeeto Pakistan. Tecno’s segment in the show was hosted by actress Urwa Hocane. The show had an exclusive game segment in which the participants won free Spark 4 mobile phones.

TECNO mobile is known for maintaining its user’s loyalty. This time, TECNO is coming with many fun gifts and thrilling discounts for their users. Don’t miss your chance to avail the stunning offers!