Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

People want the new iPhone 11 ad banned

49 mins ago
People want the new iPhone 11 ad banned

It’s 7am and you are warm and cozy in your bed. And suddenly you feel buzzing tremors, which turn into vibrating thunder in the darkness. The piercing sound of the alarm eventually wakes you up from your slumber.

The wretched alarm tone is the most annoying sound ever for some people. The presence of the torturous recurring wake-up jingle in the iPhone’s new advert has made many people angry.

People have been criticizing the ad online, with one Twitter user writing: “Can’t stand that iPhone 11 advert. Why does it have to play the horrible alarm tone? Makes my soul shiver.”

While others said the ad gives them anxiety and heart palpitations.

Watch the video for yourself.

Psychologist Jason O’Callaghan explained to UNILAD that iPhone owners have conditioned themselves with the alarm tone. “Now that it’s entering our relaxation time, out with the morning routine, it’s causing a negative reaction,” Callaghan said.

While people have been bashing Apple for making them watch the annoying the ad, we doubt the company will remove it.

YouTube comments for the video were also turned off.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
apple iPhone 11
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, Toilet, App
 
MOST READ
Huawei launches its much-awaited folding phone
Huawei launches its much-awaited folding phone
Karachi, you can check your traffic challans on an app
Karachi, you can check your traffic challans on an app
Slovenian company introduces 300kg electric aircraft
Slovenian company introduces 300kg electric aircraft
KP government launches public toilet locator app
KP government launches public toilet locator app
People want the new iPhone 11 ad banned
People want the new iPhone 11 ad banned
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.