Karachi, you can now check your traffic challans on an app

The Karachi traffic police have launched their first and official Android mobile application and you can check your traffic tickets (challans) on it.

The app, which is called ‘Karachi Traffic Police’, will tell you everything, from details of a traffic challan to the history of your car’s registration.

“In this technologically advanced time, everything has shifted to mobile phones,” said Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar. “You can easily see your challan history on the app. It also gives details of road signs and traffic violation rules. General complaints can also be lodged through the app.”

The app primarily makes it easy for the public to pay their traffic challans, which can be done at shops with UBL OMNI facilities. After the payment, the app records it in a database and maintains the challan payment records.

“The app is effective and useful for us,” said one resident. “We can’t be fooled by traffic police officers anymore because we will have complete details about everything,” he added.

Karachi Traffic Police has been developed by a private firm.

According to the police, if they receive a good response on the app from the public, they will get further features and specifications added to it.