Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Karachi, you can now check your traffic challans on an app

3 mins ago
Karachi, you can now check your traffic challans on an app

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, JAN 17: A traffic police officer does Challan of a motorcyclist, who was without helmet, at II.Chandrigar road in Karachi on Tuesday, January 17, 2012. (Rizwan Ali/PPI Images).

The Karachi traffic police have launched their first and official Android mobile application and you can check your traffic tickets (challans) on it.

The app, which is called ‘Karachi Traffic Police’, will tell you everything, from details of a traffic challan to the history of your car’s registration.

“In this technologically advanced time, everything has shifted to mobile phones,” said Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar. “You can easily see your challan history on the app. It also gives details of road signs and traffic violation rules. General complaints can also be lodged through the app.”

The app primarily makes it easy for the public to pay their traffic challans, which can be done at shops with UBL OMNI facilities. After the payment, the app records it in a database and maintains the challan payment records.

“The app is effective and useful for us,” said one resident. “We can’t be fooled by traffic police officers anymore because we will have complete details about everything,” he added.

Karachi Traffic Police has been developed by a private firm.

According to the police, if they receive a good response on the app from the public, they will get further features and specifications added to it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi traffic police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
traffic, police, traffic police, app, android, UBL Omni , traffic challans, karachi traffic police, karachi
 
MOST READ
The Motorola Razr is back
The Motorola Razr is back
Pakistan to manufacture its own solar panels, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to manufacture its own solar panels, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Facebook is updating its logo
Facebook is updating its logo
NASA’s first all-electric plane soon to hit the skies
NASA’s first all-electric plane soon to hit the skies
Instagram tests new video feature that copies TikTok
Instagram tests new video feature that copies TikTok
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.