HOME > Technology

Instagram tests new video feature that copies TikTok

2 hours ago
Facebook-owned-Instagram has decided to create its own version of viral content generator Tiktok.

The new feature introduced by Instagram is called Reels, TechCrunch reports. The tool allows users to create 15-second clips with music that can be uploaded to their Instagram stories.

The news comes a month after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed concerns over Tiktok’s censorship policies during a speech at Georgetown University.

Facebook had earlier dropped a new app, Lasso, that was the company’s first attempt at creating a Tiktok-like app. However, they have now plugged the feature into Instagram stories, rather than making a separate app.

The demo video shows how the feature can be used and it looks pretty simple. Swipe to the right on the Instagram app and you can see Reels among the Boomerang and Super-Zoom modes. Short clips without music or one with songs from Instagram’s music library can be chosen.

The editing tools of Reels, however, are not that extensive. You can only adjust the speed of the video, add captions and overlay scenes for smooth transition.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
