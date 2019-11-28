Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Technology

Instagram, Facebook and Messenger are down

1 hour ago
Facebook, Instagram and Messenger aren’t working properly.

The three platforms, which all belong to the Mark Zuckerberg empire, are experiencing down time, according to numerous reports on DownDetector. Among other things, users report being unable to reload their feeds, post stories, or create posts.

It remains unclear what’s causing the issue, but it seems to be affecting numerous regions across the globe, including the US, Central Europe, and East Asia.

Reports are pouring in, mainly on Twitter, of people seeing errors blaming “maintenance” and being unable to post, comment or upload.

All three apps are thought to share much of the same underlying infrastructure, which means that problems on one service are usually echoed by problems on the other two.

The company says it’s aware of the problem and have tweeted about it. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” read a Twitter post on Instagram’s account.

