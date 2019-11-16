Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Huawei launches its much-awaited folding phone

2 hours ago
Photo: Express Newspapers

Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, has launched its first much-awaited folding Mate X phone in China, the Verge reported.

Huawei hasn’t announced the date of phone’s global launch. “A global launch plan is under review,” the company had told the Verge in October.

Photo: Forbes

The phone is being sold at $2,400 in China. Mate X has a 6.6-inch when it is folded. It becomes a big 6.38-inch phone after it is unfolded.

The phone has a Kirin 980 processor and is equipped with 5G technology, according to the report.

Huawei Mate X
 
