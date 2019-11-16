Huawei launches its much-awaited folding phone

Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, has launched its first much-awaited folding Mate X phone in China, the Verge reported.

Huawei hasn’t announced the date of phone’s global launch. “A global launch plan is under review,” the company had told the Verge in October.

The phone is being sold at $2,400 in China. Mate X has a 6.6-inch when it is folded. It becomes a big 6.38-inch phone after it is unfolded.

The phone has a Kirin 980 processor and is equipped with 5G technology, according to the report.