Facebook is updating its logo

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it was updating its logo.

“Allow us to re-introduce ourselves,” Facebook said in a tweet. It told users to follow Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus for more updates.

According to CNN, the company plans to use the new logo on products and marketing materials in the weeks ahead.

In a post of November 4, Facebook had said that it is updating its company branding “to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook”.

“We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding,” the post had said.