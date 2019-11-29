Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Electric vehicles will reduce 60pc fuel cost: PM’s adviser

November 29, 2019
The use of electric vehicles will reduce fuel cost by 60 percent and resolve environmental issues caused by pollution, Adviser to PM for Climate Change Amin Aslam said Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Aslam said the government had approved the first ever electric vehicle policy and the industry would start functioning soon.

“The owners of motorcycles, three-wheelers and buses can reduce their monthly fuel cost by 60 percent by using electric vehicle technology,” he said.

The modern technology will help the country save around $2 billion foreign exchange, which is being spent on oil imports.

The PM’s adviser said the country had been facing environmental issues and such projects would help achieve a clean environment.

He noted that the power generation capacity of the country had also improved.

