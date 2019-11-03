Apple removes 15 Indian apps for ad fraud

In order to prevent malicious apps getting a hold of people’s phones, Apple has banned 15 Indian-based apps after they were found infected with malware.

Mobile security firm Wandera discovered the apps committing ad fraud and took the decision to ban them, reported India Today.

The firm found a total of 17 apps on the App Store with clicker trojan malware. When clicked, the apps opened a ‘click on ads’ page and webpages in the background.

Trojan malware can be passed off as legitimate software. It is used by cyber-thieves and hackers to gain access to user’s data.

“The clicker Trojan module discovered in this group of applications is designed to carry out ad fraud-related tasks in the background, such as continuously opening web pages or clicking links without any user interaction. The objective of most clicker Trojans is to generate revenue for the attacker on a pay-per-click basis by inflating website traffic. They can also be used to drain the budget of a competitor by artificially inflating the balance owed to the ad network,” Wandera’s website post reads.

A list of the apps was also posted. They belonged to categories like productivity, travel and utilities.

Here are the names of the banned apps: RTO Vehicle Information, EMI Calculator & Loan Planner, File Manager – Documents, Smart GPS Speedometer, CrickOne – Live Cricket Scores, Daily Fitness – Yoga Poses, FM Radio – Internet Radio, My Train Info – IRCTC & PNR (not listed under developer profile), Around Me Place Finder, Easy Contacts Backup Manager, Ramadan Times 2019, Restaurant Finder – Find Food, BMI Calculator – BMR Calc, Dual Accounts, Video Editor – Mute Video, Islamic World – Qibla and Smart Video Compressor.

A number of apps from the Play Store have been removed for similar reasons in the past.

