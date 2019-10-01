Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
WhatsApp to stop working on iOS 8 from Feb 2020

2 hours ago
 
Photo: AFP

To all the iPhone users who have not upgraded to a new version of the operating system for long, you better hurry up! 

If you are still running your phone on iOS 8, then you will not be able to use the WhatsApp after February 1, 2020.

According to a tweet posted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp will also no longer support devices running on iOS 8. However, users can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8 but won’t be able to verify their accounts if they reinstall it.

The instant messaging platform has also suggested that for the best experience, users should upgrade to the latest version of iOS available for their devices.

The iOS 8 was first released in 2014 and is now installed on around 0.3% of devices across the world.

WhatsApp has also announced that users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will also be no longer be able to create new accounts, nor verify existing accounts.

apple iphone whatsapp
 
