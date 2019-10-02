WhatsApp tests ‘self-destructing’ messages feature for your secret chats

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp rolled out its ‘Delete For Everyone’ feature two years ago, with a seven-minute limit for deleting the messages. It gradually increased the limit to an hour.

To up its privacy game, the Facebook-owned social messaging company has started working on a new disappearing messages feature, which will allow users to send messages that self-destruct in a selected time frame, The Verge reported.

WABetaInfo first discovered the feature and said it is in its early development. The option might not be available to all users on the beta version.

The disappearing messages tool will let you select messages to delete after either five seconds or an hour. It might also be available in group chats only.

The feature will be useful for sending sensitive information, which people don’t want to be permanently available. Gmail had also introduced a similar feature in its redesign.

There is no detail on when it will be launched or what capabilities it may have. However, added security in the world’s most popular messaging app is never a bad thing.

