Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp tests ‘self-destructing’ messages feature for your secret chats

2 hours ago
 
WhatsApp tests ‘self-destructing’ messages feature for your secret chats
Photo: AFP

WhatsApp rolled out its ‘Delete For Everyone’ feature two years ago, with a seven-minute limit for deleting the messages. It gradually increased the limit to an hour.

To up its privacy game, the Facebook-owned social messaging company has started working on a new disappearing messages feature, which will allow users to send messages that self-destruct in a selected time frame, The Verge reported.

WABetaInfo first discovered the feature and said it is in its early development. The option might not be available to all users on the beta version.

The disappearing messages tool will let you select messages to delete after either five seconds or an hour. It might also be available in group chats only.

The feature will be useful for sending sensitive information, which people don’t want to be permanently available. Gmail had also introduced a similar feature in its redesign.

There is no detail on when it will be launched or what capabilities it may have. However, added security in the world’s most popular messaging app is never a bad thing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
privacy whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
WhatsApp, feature, tool, technology, self-destruct messages, disappearing messages, Whatsapp, whatsapp new feature, Whatsapp beta, tech
 
MOST READ
Pakistan now has its own sign language website
Pakistan now has its own sign language website
WhatsApp to stop working on iOS 8 from Feb 2020
WhatsApp to stop working on iOS 8 from Feb 2020
'State actors from seven countries working on foreign influence operations'
‘State actors from seven countries working on foreign influence operations’
YouTube Music to come as pre-installed app on Android devices
YouTube Music to come as pre-installed app on Android devices
Samuel L Jackson is the new voice of Amazon's Alexa
Samuel L Jackson is the new voice of Amazon’s Alexa
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.