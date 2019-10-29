TECNO celebrates record breaking sale of Camon 12 Air

TECNO phones have been receiving an overwhelming response since its recent launch. TECNO is celebrating a record breaking sale by its recently-launched Camon 12 Air.

The phone was launched on October 21 exclusively with Daraz. This is considered a milestone by critics who perceive it as a cue to a promising future for TECNO in Pakistan.

There’s always a higher demand for budget friendly phones in Pakistan than flagship devices. TECNO phones are in high demand in Pakistan’s market not only because TECNO offers a wide variety of budget friendly phones, but also because its devices are equipped with the latest features and advanced technology.

After initially being launched exclusively on Daraz’s platform, Camon 12 Air was made available on other online platforms as well as offline. TECNO offered Rs1,000 cash back to users purchasing it through Daraz which resulted in the phone being sold out on the very first day of its launch.

The Camon 12 Air users posted positive reviews of the device making it one of the most popular phones among users. The hashtag #Camon12Air also became a top trend on social media within no time.

This was the company’s first phone featuring punch-hole display. The mega 6.5-inch screen made the experience of watching videos or playing games better. The budget phone that comes with a price tag of PKR/-19,999 also offers ample storage space. The phone comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Overall, the phone offers exceptional features considering its price. Prior to that, TECNO witnessed record breaking sales of its Spark series phones; Spark Go and Spark 4, which was an upgraded version of Spark Go.