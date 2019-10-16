Mardan student develops an award-winning app for children

Being a student is hard, especially if you’re studying at a government school that is generally low on resources. However, Luqman Khan, a student of Mardan’s Government Higher Secondary School Baghdada has broken all barriers for government institutions by winning the Pasha ICT Award for his innovative app.

Khan’s app is based on edutainment, which is a mixture of entertainment and education for children.

“Government institutions can compete with private schools if they are given the right resources,” the young developer said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday. “It is a misconception that children don’t get a proper education in government schools.”

Sharing his success story, he said it all started with an IT training course two years back. “A government camp trained us in animation and basic programming language,” he said.

Khan then realised that he is passionate about programming and started to learn on his own for another two years.

The young man aspires to become an IT trainer one day and pass on his knowledge to other children.

The teachers at his school are very proud of his achievement and want him to become an inspiration for other students too.

Talking about his experience of receiving the award in Lahore, Khan said: “I can’t explain the feeling of my name being called out at the ceremony. My friends and parents also couldn’t contain their happiness and were overwhelmed.”

The young developer likes to play video games in his free time.

The Pasha ICT Awards provide recognition to software and service applications that have been developed in Pakistan by providing people with an opportunity to gain local, regional and international exposure.

