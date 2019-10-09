Instagram’s Following tab is going away

Photo: AFP

Instagram is removing its Following tab, a feature that became better known as a stalking tool, as the company had intended.

Instagram confirmed to Buzzfeed that the Following Tab has been removed in the latest version of the application, a feature that has helped users discover new content, led to heartbreak or wasn’t even known about.

Instagram says that its Explore tab is the go-to place to find new people, places and hashtags to follow. Meanwhile, the Following tab is now only used by a small number of people on a regular basis.

According to Instagram’s head of product Vishal Shah, the tab was removed for the sake of simplicity, and to cut down on a feature that most people didn’t know existed.

“People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing. So you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built if for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up,” Shah told BuzzFeed News.

Instagram launched its ‘Following’ tab as an early feature back in 2011, long before its Explore tab debuted. At the time, the Following tab was the best way to discover new content, since it would show you things your friends liked. But that’s no longer true as the Explore tab has established itself as the primary means of discovering new stuff on Instagram.

