Instagram may soon let you post Group Stories

3 mins ago
 
Instagram may soon let you post Group Stories
Photo: AFP

Facebook rolled out the Group Stories feature earlier this year, only to subsequently shut the feature down last month. The company appears to be taking the feature to Instagram instead, according to evidence found by Jane Manchun Wong.

Instagram already has a way for users to share Stories with only close friends, but this feature means that it will limit who sees your Stories even further, which is great for those worried about privacy.

Related: Instagram introduces Threads, a new messaging app for close friends

Screenshots posted in Wong’s tweet indicate that once you snap a photo from the Stories camera option, it’ll let you post it to your stories, stories visible to only close friends, and stories for a group. Plus, you’ll be able to create a new group and post your story there too.

 

Since Instagram does not have groups, the feature will initially be available for group messages. Group Story could be useful if you had a group of friends all attending the same event

Also, Stories seem to be doing a lot better on Instagram compared to Facebook’s other platforms, so there is a chance that when this feature rolls out, it could perform better. That being said, given that this is a test, there is no guarantee that it will be rolled out.

