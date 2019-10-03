Huawei Mate 30 loses access to Google apps

Photo: Huawei

Huawei’s new Mate 30 phones have reportedly lost access to manually install Google’s Android apps, Bloomberg reported after Trump administration banned US companies from doing business with Huawei several months ago.

Earlier, Security researcher John Wu outlined the process that let Huawei Mate 30 owners manually download and install major apps Google Maps and Gmail. This method, which used an app called LZPlay, apparently no longer works, and it has been reported that only Google can make that kind of changes.

Soooo uhh this is new. Since today’s developments, Mate 30 Pro now fails SafetyNet. Last week it passed. What the what pic.twitter.com/fPeaWUHD2v — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 1, 2019

Huawei lost full Android support after the US Commerce Department blacklisted the Chinese company in May, following Trump’s executive order effectively banning it from US communication networks because of national security concerns over alleged ties to the Chinese government-an allegation which Huawei denies.

However, in August, Huawei unveiled its own mobile operating system- HarmonyOS- which will be used on its phones if they are locked out of Android.

The latest handset, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is now on sale in the company’s home market of China, though it has yet to be released in Europe.

