YouTube Music to come as pre-installed app on Android devices

YouTube Music will come as a pre-installed application on Android devices, The Verge has reported.

Google, which owns YouTube, announced that music service will be pre-installed on all devices that have Android 10 and will be a substitute for Google Play Music.

It will also come as a pre-installed application on the latest devices with Android 9 Pie in the near future.

“Google Play Music listeners with new Android 10 devices can continue to enjoy Google Play Music by downloading it from the Play Store and logging into their accounts,” YouTube Music Product Manager Brandon Bilinski stated.

Google had earlier stated that YouTube Music would replace Google Play Music as its one and only subscription music platform. However, it did not bring user uploads and libraries from Play Music to YouTube Music as smoothly as people would have liked.

YouTube has been marketing its subscription products by displaying frequent pop-up screens that advertise the benefits of YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium allows an ad-free viewing experience and also allows offline downloads which includes a YouTube Music Premium membership.

However, some users have been irked by the aggressive marketing strategy.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.