Your iPhone is going to change with iOS 13

36 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

It happens every fall: right on the heels of Apple announcing another $1,000 phone, the company releases a major operating system update that makes older iPhones feel refreshed.

The new iOS 13 holds a lot of promise to make your iPhone faster, smarter and more secure. It introduces a dark mode, drastically overhauls the Photos app, includes a Street-View-like feature in Apple Maps, and officially introduces Apple Arcade, the new $5 a month gaming portal.

The new features also include the gesture-based QuickPath keyboard, a tool to block unknown callers and new photo-editing tools.

Like every other iOS update, privacy is a crucial feature, and it is said to get better and even more secure with iOS 13. Users can log onto different apps and websites using Touch ID or Face ID with ‘Sign in with Apple’. New tools will make your iPad more productive as well.

Apple has also announced that iOS 13 would reduce app download sizes by up to 50% and make app updates over 60% smaller, resulting in apps launching up to twice as fast.

The iOS 13 operating system will be available for all iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and the iPod touch (7th generation).

The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will release in the coming days with iOS 13 pre-installed.

