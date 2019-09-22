WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share statuses to Facebook

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that lets you share your WhatsApp Status to your Facebook Story.

While the announcement was not made officially, users tweeted about the arrival of the tool.

The company, however, posted an FAQ on “How to share WhatsApp status updates to other apps” soon before the feature started showing up on some devices.

You can search for it by going to My Status, and tapping Share to Facebook Story. If prompted, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, and then tap Share Now.

The Share to Facebook Story option disappears once you go to another tab, the FAQ said.

It is also worth noting that if you want to share multiple statuses, all of them will be shared to Facebook story. So if you want to share a select few, you will have to go to ‘My Status’ and choose the ones you want to share.

While WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption on the pictures posted on the status, the Facebook story doesn’t.

The option can be only be accessed if you have Facebook for iOS, Facebook for Android or Facebook Lite installed on your device.

