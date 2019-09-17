TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distribution network

Chinese smartphone manufacturer TECNO, in an attempt to expand its reach, has joined hands with Airlink—the provider of telecommunication solutions.

The mobile company has appointed Airlink as its official distribution partner and aims to provide services in every city of Pakistan.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the Avari Hotel in Lahore.

AirLink has a track record of providing high service standards in the distribution network sector for decades. With more than 45 years of industry experience, the company has managed to spread its outlets all across Pakistan.

AirLink will import Spark 4, (an upgraded version of Spark Go) as its first unit in Pakistan.

TECNO had earlier worked with various distributors, including United and Yellowtone.

“TECNO has already established its presence in Pakistan but with this new partnership, TECNO will achieve new milestones, including product availability all across Pakistan,” General Manager Creek Ma said at the ceremony.

“We aim to enhance the buying experience of our customers by mitigating the chances of disappointment faced by our customers when they have difficulty in finding our phones offline,” he said.

“We are pleased to be a part of this partnership as we believe that this will enable us to offer more to our valuable customers,” said AirLink CEO Muzaffar Piracha. “We look forward to improving our services to fulfill the demand of customers across the country.”

