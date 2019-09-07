Sony goes nostalgic, releases Walkman for its 40th anniversary

Sony has released a ‘Walkman’ to mark the 40th anniversary of its iconic portable cassette player, tapping into the nostalgia of the cassette era.

This doesn’t mean tapes are back in though; the Walkman will only have a “special cassette tape user interface and screensaver,” and comes with Wi-Fi and Android for music streaming.

First released in 1979, the Sony TPS-L2 Walkman was the first truly portable personal cassette player and changed the way we listen to music. Sony has since released various iterations of its Walkman, but it’s gone the extra mile with this special 40th-anniversary edition.

The Sony NW-A100TPS Walkman has the 40th-anniversary logo printed on the back, and it comes with a specially designed case and package that pay homage to the original TPS-L2 Walkman.

It also has up to 26 hours of battery life, which is more than most smartphones can provide. And it is built for the future, with a USB-C port for connections.

The device will be available starting November 2019 in Europe but there’s no word on when (or if) it will make its way to the US. However, its cost and release date haven’t officially been announced.

