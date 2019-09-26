Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Samuel L Jackson is the new voice of Amazon’s Alexa

46 mins ago
 

Photo: Amazon

Interactions with Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa will be more entertaining now as Amazon has announced that its virtual assistant will soon be able to mimic the voice of actor Samuel L Jackson, among other celebrities.

According to an announcement by the tech and retail giant on Wednesday, the Hollywood star is the first celebrity voice to be rolled out on Alexa in a feature that will be made available to users later this year.

For 99 cents, you can hear the Hollywood star read you the news, give you a weather report and even tell jokes. To get the voice, users simply will need to say, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L Jackson.”

Related: Facebook exempts political speech from fact-checking

In the case of Avengers actor Jackson, consumers will be given the choice of whether they want a version that swears or not.

They can also change their minds later and head over to the settings menu of the Alexa app to select between clean and explicit content.

Meanwhile, the company extended its Echo range into a selection of wearable tech for both humans and pets for the first time.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Alexa amazon Samuel L. Jackson
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Your iPhone is going to change with iOS 13
Your iPhone is going to change with iOS 13
Here’s how you can file your taxes using your smartphone
Here’s how you can file your taxes using your smartphone
WhatsApp's new feature lets you share statuses to Facebook
WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share statuses to Facebook
IT exhibit highlights how you can avoid banking scams
IT exhibit highlights how you can avoid banking scams
Samuel L Jackson is the new voice of Amazon's Alexa
Samuel L Jackson is the new voice of Amazon’s Alexa
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.