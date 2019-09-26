Samuel L Jackson is the new voice of Amazon’s Alexa

Interactions with Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa will be more entertaining now as Amazon has announced that its virtual assistant will soon be able to mimic the voice of actor Samuel L Jackson, among other celebrities.

According to an announcement by the tech and retail giant on Wednesday, the Hollywood star is the first celebrity voice to be rolled out on Alexa in a feature that will be made available to users later this year.

For 99 cents, you can hear the Hollywood star read you the news, give you a weather report and even tell jokes. To get the voice, users simply will need to say, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L Jackson.”

In the case of Avengers actor Jackson, consumers will be given the choice of whether they want a version that swears or not.

They can also change their minds later and head over to the settings menu of the Alexa app to select between clean and explicit content.

Meanwhile, the company extended its Echo range into a selection of wearable tech for both humans and pets for the first time.

