HOME > Technology

KP to open citizen facilitation centres, digital reporting hubs

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Twitter/KPK Updates

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is trying to provide easy access to the public with the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) and the development of a web-based automation platform ITELAA to digitise the FIR reporting system.

The CFCs will provide access to various services such as the provision of domicile certificates, route permits, driving licenses, arms licenses, death certificates, birth certificates, divorce/ marriage certificates, affidavits, mutation, character certificates, challan, vehicles registrations, transfer of ownership of vehicles, grant of water connections and supply of clean drinking water.

The centres will serve as an interface between the general public and government departments. “Transparency, accessibility, and efficiency of public service delivery systems would be improved significantly,” said Chief Minister Mehmood Khan during a meeting on Monday at CM House.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board will look after the establishment of the CFCs, which will initially operate in Peshawar. In the next phases, it will be established in other districts of the province.

ITELAA will make the process of registering FIRs simpler. The automation software will be available at police stations across the province. ITELAA will also enhance the image of police force and ensure peace and stability in the province, the chief minister said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Citizen Facilitation Centres khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
