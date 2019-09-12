Islamabad youngsters create app to help kids learn through cartoons

Parents often discourage their children from spending a lot of time watching cartoons. They usually want them to go outside and play instead.

But one Islamabad startup has created an app to change parents’ minds. Taleemabad aims to educate children in an engaging way.

With more than 100 videos and 200 games, it teaches Urdu, English, Mathematics, and moral and ethical values in a cartoon-based format.

“Children think they are watching cartoons, but they are actually getting educated,” content designer Abeer Fatima said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday. She said children always think it is a hassle to learn, so they tried to make learning exciting.

She said the cartoons are based on Pakistani curriculum, and are one of the first to teach Urdu in a structured fashion.

“Children are the future of our country,” she said, adding that there is a substantial underprivileged population in Pakistan who do not have access to basic education.

The characters in the cartoons are localized and kept relevant to Pakistani children’s environment. Names, background and situations are all kept local.

There are tests in the form of games, which assess a child’s abilities. The platform is not based on a grade-based learning system, but rather on an individual level. There’s a parents portal where you can check your child’s performance and reward your child on good performance and help them with their weakness.

“We enforce critical thinking so that children are encouraged to question and become thinkers,” Fatima said.

Taleemabad is available on the Google Play Store.

“For people who don’t have smartphones, we have launched digital books,” Fatima said. It has offline content and assessment for all lessons.

She said the team is working on a new character Bano, who has cancer. “Bano is meant to make the videos relatable for children diagnosed with cancer,” she explained.

“Bano is not just a symbol for kids with cancer, but also to let others know that a lot of people suffer from cancer.”

